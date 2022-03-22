Sustainability: Significance of water stewardship in India

Water Stewardship emphasizes collective accountability and action to ensure that water resources are managed responsibly, sustainably, and equitably

Introduction: Sustainability as a focus in the overall ecosystem is making great strides in recent times. However, it appears that in the bigger discourse, the focus on reducing carbon emissions takes primacy in comparison to other sustainability-related aspects.

One such element that is largely underwhelmed is that of water as a resource.

With rampant industrialization and lifestyle changes followed by high population growth, the usage of water is significantly increasing across the world. The crucial point that follows this increased use of water is the steps that governments, business houses and individuals take, not only to conserve water but use it in a way that is socially and culturally equitable, environmentally sustainable, and economically beneficial.

India’s Water availability scenario:

Home to 18% of the global population, India possesses only 4% of water resources across the world. With a per capita water availability of about 1,100 cubic meters (m3), we are far below the internationally recognized water stress threshold of 1,700 m3. Roughly 820 million people living in the country (largely accounting for the rural population) have a per capita water availability close to or lower than 1,000 m3, which is the official threshold for water scarcity as per the Falkenmark Index.

With industrial growth flourishing, the withdrawal of water usage is going to be no less. According to recent statistics, by 2050, the consumption of water by manufacturing industries will be 400% of what it was in 2000. It is in this context that the time for appropriate action has arrived. Responsible businesses have gone beyond simply conserving water when it is available; they have made strides to become water-positive, meaning they credit more water to nature than they withdraw from it.

Water Stewardship - The saviour:

Water Stewardship emphasizes collective accountability and action to ensure that water resources are managed responsibly, sustainably, and equitably. There appears to be a high level of inconsistency concerning water’s perceived need. In India itself, we have areas with an abundance of water and areas that suffer droughts. Since the challenges differ, one cannot go away with the problem by a uniform technique, despite the uniformity in vision. This requires the techniques to go hyper-local and adopt practises like rain-water harvesting & groundwater recharging, condensation of water (making boiler use), recycling & reusing of water, etc. However, the vision to water stewardship can be achieved only with collective and collaborative efforts of the society. Challenges resulting out of water scarcity certainly have a bearing on other critical aspects such as mass migration, school dropouts, social inequality, malnourishment and many more.

Thus, through water stewardship, companies make sure that their practices align with the needs of the diverse range of stakeholders. For example, through company CSR activities, watersheds are being constructed with the very aim of enriching communities and the environment around their area of operations. This not only addresses the issue of water availability but has a macro & micro impact on the economic and social background of the area. Resultantly, it has become the focal point of agricultural & environmental enhancement, rural development & inclusive growth as well as women empowerment in rainfed areas of India.

Groundwater - Making the invisible visible:

Unlike rivers and seas, ground-water is a hidden treasure under our feet that enriches our lives. The theme of World Water Day, 2022 revolves around managing the groundwater. To make groundwater visible, the only way out is to recharge the groundwater. India ranks as the 3rd largest exporter of groundwater through virtual water trade. Virtual water, also known as “embedded water” or “indirect water”, is the hidden flow of water in food or other commodities traded from one place to another. International trade in agricultural commodities & industrial produce has contributed to large quantities of virtual water loss. India’s current state of water management can be drastically improved by the simple act of harvesting rainwater which the country receives in a considerable amount.

All Businesses need Water:

Water is going to have a substantial impact on the businesses in the near future. For a large majority, water as a resource is already the decisive factor for their day-to-day operations. All the stakeholders, including the shareholders and investors, are becoming more concerned about how firms deal with water challenges. In the Chemical sector of India, there is a high requirement of water but there are still some players that are facing these challenges head-on. We have very few companies in the chemical sector that are water positive. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. in this past month becoming 1.4X water positive certified by independent verification.

Conclusion:

Water stewardship is a collective global responsibility. With the right infrastructure and necessary policy support, it can be achieved across the country and help solve the issues related to water and the other associated issues that underlie it. Aligning with the Sustainable Development goals under five heads, Water Stewardship, thus, is not only the reflection of an organization’s commitment to preserving water but also, an urgent need of the hour to mitigate the crisis of all the stakeholders in the process.

