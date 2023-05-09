Suspicious multicoloured moon-shaped Pakistani balloon spotted near Indian border in J&K's Samba

A multicoloured balloon suspected to be from Pakistan was spotted near the Indian border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Tuesday.

The balloon came from across the border and was spotted by villagers of Palura who immediately informed the police border force, locals said.

The balloon was in shape of moon and star and was of blue, red and white colour.

Jammu Police has seized the balloon and investigation has been initiated.

This is the second balloon that was recovered in Samba sector in less than a month.

On 20 April, a balloon in the shape of a plane was spotted along the International Border in Samba district near Rara village of Jammu and Kashmir.

Samba, Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, and Gurdaspur, Amritsar in Punjab are considered to be vulnerable areas which often witness flying objects from across the border intruding in the Indian territory.

With inputs from agencies

