Suspicious multicoloured moon-shaped Pakistani balloon spotted near Indian border in J&K's Samba
The balloon came from across the border from Pakistan side and was spotted by villagers of Palura who immediately informed the police border force
A multicoloured balloon suspected to be from Pakistan was spotted near the Indian border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Tuesday.
The balloon came from across the border and was spotted by villagers of Palura who immediately informed the police border force, locals said.
The balloon was in shape of moon and star and was of blue, red and white colour.
Related Articles
Jammu Police has seized the balloon and investigation has been initiated.
This is the second balloon that was recovered in Samba sector in less than a month.
On 20 April, a balloon in the shape of a plane was spotted along the International Border in Samba district near Rara village of Jammu and Kashmir.
Samba, Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, and Gurdaspur, Amritsar in Punjab are considered to be vulnerable areas which often witness flying objects from across the border intruding in the Indian territory.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pak intruders apprehended along LoC in Poonch
Officials informed that Sardar Abdul Hamid and his son Abbass of Polas village were nabbed by the troops in Gulpur sector shortly after they intruded into this side from across the border
Poonch ambush: Terror attack 'planned from Pakistan', Jammu man gave shelter to attackers at his home for 3 months
People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, had claimed responsibility for the attack, in which at least five soldiers were killed
Jammu and Kashmir: Experts call for change in strategy in Rajouri-Poonch to tackle terror attacks
Since October 11, 2021, a total of 26 Army personnel, including three officers and five paratroopers, and seven civilians have been killed in eight terror attacks in Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir