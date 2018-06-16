Suspect Parashuram Waghmare confesses to killing Gauri Lankesh to 'save religion', says didn't know victim's identity

Parashuram Waghmare, the last of the six suspects arrested in connection with the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, has reportedly confessed to the murder. This comes after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder had said that Waghmare, who was taken into custody on 12 June, was her assassin.

#BREAKING -- Main accused, Parashuram Waghmore, in #GauriLankesh murder confesses to killing the journalist. 'I killed Gauri Lankesh to save my religion,' the accused said to SIT | @LineraP with more details pic.twitter.com/nceNXwm6Tq — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 16, 2018

According to a report in The Times of India, the 26-year-old claimed he didn't know the identity of the person he was killing. Sources in the report quoted Waghmare as confessing to the SIT, "I was told in May 2017 I had to kill someone to save my religion. I agreed. I didn't know who the victim was. Now, I feel that I should not have killed the woman."

Gauri's sister Kavita told CNN-News18, "People are openly being threatened and harassed. We always knew why she was killed. Enough evidence is available. How did Waghmare save his religion by killing my sister?"

However, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara refused to confirm the reports. He said, "A lot has been reported in the Gauri Lankesh case, but I can't reveal anything at this time," while adding that his comments may affect the investigation.

Meanwhile, a senior police official told PTI that the gang involved in Lankesh's murder has a wide network spread across at least five states comprising at least 60 people.

The SIT official has also said that the same weapon was used to shoot Lankesh and rationalists Govind Pansare and MM Kalburgi.

He said the organised gang refrained from giving any specific name to their underground organisation.

Claiming that the organisation comprised people drawn from Hindu far-Right groups, the official said it had around 60 members spread across at least five states but had no name.

"We discovered that this gang has a network in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka," the official said.

He added that though the gang recruited people from hardline Hindutva organisations like Maharashtra-based Hindu Jagruti Samiti and Sanatan Sanstha, these outfits may not be directly responsible for the killings.

Both organisations had denied their role in the killing of Lankesh, Pansare and Kalburgi.

Police suspect the involvement of at least three more people in the murder, and a hunt is on to find them. The investigators also found out that the suspects used to carry out their work in a phased manner. It involved recce, weaknesses of the target person, and finally, execution of the plan, the official said.

Lankesh was shot dead on 5 September when she was returning home and was opening the gate of her house. The murder triggered a nationwide outrage. The state government constituted the special investigation team to probe the murder. The team led by inspector general of police BK Singh has so far arrested six people, identified as KT Naveen Kumar, Sujith Kumar, Amol Kale, Manohar Edve, Amit Degvekar and Parashuram Waghmare.

With inputs from agencies