Gauri Lankesh murder probe: SIT makes another arrest, suspect sent to 14-day police custody

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh made another arrest on Tuesday.

According to CNN-News18, the suspect, Parashuram Wagmare was taken into custody. The channel also reported that Wagmare was allegedly trying to plan another killing in a manner similar to the murder of Lankesh.

The SIT also reportedly told the court that Wagmare is "directly involved" in the case. ANI further reported that Wagmare was arrested from Sindagi, Karnataka, and has been sent to police custody for 14 days for further interrogation.

Sources in the SIT earlier told PTI the same gun was used to kill Lankesh and rationalist MM Kalburgi in Karnataka.

Kalburgi, 77, was shot dead at his home on 30 August, 2015, in Dharwad, Lankesh, 55, was killed on 5 September, 2017 in Bengaluru.

The SIT members had mentioned the same gun theory but this is the first time it has openly contended that Kalburgi's murder was the handiwork of the same gang that killed Lankesh.

The bullets in both cases "have been fired through a single country made pistol chambered for 7.65 mm caliber pistol cartridges," a source said quoting a report. The report also pointed out that the scratches formed by the firing pin on the bullets tallied among themselves.

Lankesh, who was known for her strong anti-Hindutva stand, was shot dead in front of her house, triggering a nationwide outrage.

