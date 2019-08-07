You are here:
Sushma Swaraj passes away: From 'supermom' to being Twitter's favourite politician, netizens condole demise of BJP stalwart

India FP Staff Aug 07, 2019 10:21:47 IST

The death of BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night triggered a wave of shock and grief with netizens condoling the death of the most 'millennial' minister the Indian government has ever had.

The 67-year-old leader, might have been a minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet from 2014 to 2019 serving her fourth term in Lok Sabha, but she was much more than that for the aam aadmi.

A politician who was respected across party lines, Swaraj was aptly hailed as 'supermom' of India by The Washington Post for solving the problems of distressed Indians around the world.

Being one of the most followed politicians on TwitterSwaraj became the most accessible politician who could be reached in times of distress with just a tweet. The former foreign minister was successful in striking a chord with both the old and the young with her unflagging social media presence and urge to help.

Swaraj was known for her ready wit and impressive comebacks on the microblogging site.

As the news of her death started spreading, reactions poured in on social media with netizens sharing their grief and condolences.

Twitterati termed Swaraj's death as a "huge loss for nation".

The BJP leader was hailed for being an "inspiration" for women of India.

Indian stand-up comedian Atul Khatri lauded Swaraj for being one of the few politicians in the world who made the "best and most effective use" of the social media platform in resolving issues.

Another Twitter user said:

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019

