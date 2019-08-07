Sushma Swaraj passes away: From 'supermom' to being Twitter's favourite politician, netizens condole demise of BJP stalwart

The death of BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night triggered a wave of shock and grief with netizens condoling the death of the most 'millennial' minister the Indian government has ever had.

The 67-year-old leader, might have been a minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet from 2014 to 2019 serving her fourth term in Lok Sabha, but she was much more than that for the aam aadmi.

A politician who was respected across party lines, Swaraj was aptly hailed as 'supermom' of India by The Washington Post for solving the problems of distressed Indians around the world.

Being one of the most followed politicians on Twitter, Swaraj became the most accessible politician who could be reached in times of distress with just a tweet. The former foreign minister was successful in striking a chord with both the old and the young with her unflagging social media presence and urge to help.

Swaraj was known for her ready wit and impressive comebacks on the microblogging site.

As the news of her death started spreading, reactions poured in on social media with netizens sharing their grief and condolences.

I never shed a tear for dead politicians but Mrs. Swaraj’s sudden demise brought tears to my eyes. She belonged to a different league altogether. We’ve lost a great leader. I always hoped that you would become India’s Prime Minister one day. #RIPSushmaJi #RIPSushmaSwaraj — Ahmet Olgun Sünear (@aolgunsunear) August 6, 2019

Twitterati termed Swaraj's death as a "huge loss for nation".

Probably the best Foreign Minister India have ever got.

Huge loss for the nation.#RIPSushmaJi #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/tSI2y2SaIc — Ro¢ky Edwαrd 💙 (@IAmRockyEdward) August 6, 2019

The BJP leader was hailed for being an "inspiration" for women of India.

A reminder that it's not your gender, color of your skin, your dress or your height.... It's your heart and mind that distinguish you.... Farewell Mam! You have been and will be an inspiration for women of India. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/AHnZynn96h — Shannu Kaw (@ShannuKaw) August 7, 2019

Indian stand-up comedian Atul Khatri lauded Swaraj for being one of the few politicians in the world who made the "best and most effective use" of the social media platform in resolving issues.

RIP #SushmaSwaraj 🙏 One of the best and most respected modern day politicians and I think one of the few politicians in the world who made the best and most effective use of this medium in actually resolving issues. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 6, 2019

Just so you don't think I'm totally obsessed with America, #RIPSushmaSwaraj.

People like her are why the Indian god market is worth fighting for. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) August 6, 2019

Another Twitter user said:

Govts may change, the cabinet may change, but Sushma Swaraj will go down as the most likeable cabinet ministers India has ever had. Hamid Ansari came back from a Pakistani Jail, he & his mother met Sushma ji on his return. Watch. I choked. pic.twitter.com/TVwqUC2Rxe — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 30, 2019

