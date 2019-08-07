Sushma Swaraj death; latest updates: Delhi announces 2-day State mourning; former minister's body to be kept at BJP HQ till 3 pm

Advani remembers Sushma: A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her eloquence

Senior BJP leader L K Advani, who played a major role in guiding and mentoring Sushma Swaraj, wrote a condolence letter in her memory.

"I am deeply distressed at the untimely demise of one of my closest colleague, Sushma Swaraj ji.

Sushmaji was someone who I have known and worked with since the beginning of her illustrious innings in the Bharatiya Janata Party. When I was the President of the BJP in the eighties, she was a promising young activist who I had inducted into my team. And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party — in fact, a role model for women leaders. A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence.

Sushmaji was also a fine human being. She touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake on my birthday.

The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Swaraj ji, Bansuri and all members of her family. Om Shanti."