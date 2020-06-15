Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: Police warn of taking legal action against circulation of images of late actor’s body

The Maharashtra Cyber Police Department reminded social media users that circulating the pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body post his death can invite legal action. The agency responsible for cybersecurity and cybercrime investigation in Maharashtra asked netizens to not share such pictures. To those who already have, they urged to delete the posts.

As per Asian News International, a post mortem has been conducted and further details of the autopsy report are awaited. The post mortem was conducted at Mumbai's Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital.

In a Twitter thread, the official Twitter account of the cyber police department put this message after pictures of the late actor started doing the rounds on Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

The police referred to this as a “disturbing trend” made in “bad taste”. They further reminded internet users that the circulation of “such pictures” was against “legal guidelines and court directions”, and were hence, “liable to invite legal action”.

In a final third tweet, they asked people to delete the photos, if they had already shared them.

The cybercrime unit of Maharashtra police had earlier issued a notice under Section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to social media users who had posted “offensive/ abusive/ defamatory/ malicious posts” on the internet.

The police had clearly informed then, stating that circulation of such offensive posts was an offense under the “Information Technology Act, IPC and other laws of the land”.

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. He died of suicide at the age of 34. The actor was going to be seen next in Dil Bechara, the Hindi remake of Hollywood movie The Fault in our Stars.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669