Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB arrests late actor's personal staff in drugs probe
The NCB is probing the drug angle in the actor's death under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty
Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, a member of Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff, in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor's death, officials said.
The NCB said with the latest action, the total number of arrested in this "ongoing investigation" has risen to seven.
They said Sawant, who was being interrogated since 10 pm last night, has been arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act around 8 pm on Saturday.
"He was subjected to interrogation and confrontation with Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ibrahim.
"His statement was recorded under Section 67 of the NDPS Act and on the basis of enough corroborative evidence, he (Sawant) has been placed under arrest," a senior NCB officer said.
He will be produced before the local Esplanade court at 11 am on Sunday, he said.
A senior NCB officer had earlier said Sawant's role was that of a "witness" in the case.
The federal anti-narcotics agency had on Friday arrested Showik (24), the brother of main accused in this case Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel, Rajput's house manager.
Three of the seven arrested, Showik, Miranda and Vilatra (21), are in NCB custody, the agency said.
When the probe in the case began, the agency had arrested two men, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora, for alleged drug peddling and officials have claimed that through them they reached Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar who are allegedly directly linked to this drugs case as they were in touch with Miranda.
Miranda, they had said, used to allegedly procure drugs from them on the purported instructions of Showik, agency officials said.
Officials have said Rhea (28), Rajput's live-in partner, is expected to be summoned for questioning soon.
This case has given the NCB an "inkling" into the narcotics network and its penetration in Bollywood or Hindi movie industry, NCB deputy director general Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters outside the agency's office on Saturday.
Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.
Rajput was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on 14 June.
***
A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB files criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty for alleged dealings in banned drugs
The NCB is now the third federal investigative agency probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case apart from the ED and the CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty's father summoned for questioning by CBI for second consecutive day
CBI interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's parents for over eight hours in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case on Tuesday.
Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI summons Rhea Chakraborty's parents for interrogation
Rhea Chakraborty and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by Patna Police for allegedly abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money, an official said.