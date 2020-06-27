Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police questions Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma

Mumbai Police had earlier recorded statements of 23 people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Mumbai Police on Saturday questioned casting director Shanoo Sharma in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The interrogation session of the casting director of Yash Raj Films (YRF) took place at Bandra Police Station.

The actor's detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by "asphyxia due to hanging."

The final report quoted, "No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails."

The report was analysed by a team of five doctors. Police are now awaiting the viscera report.

Mumbai Police had earlier recorded statements of 23 people in connection with the case.

Almost a week after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a complaint was filed against his close friend Rhea Chakraborty at a court in Bihar, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The allegation states that Chakraborty, who was known to be involved with the late actor romantically, abetted the actor's death by suicide.

The news came in days after a similar complaint was registered against Bollywood's A-list actors and producers including Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor on grounds that they had allegedly boycotted Rajput from their projects, which in turn has been cited as a probable reason for the actor's demise.

As per a Times of India report, Rajput's close friend Siddharth Pitani was also called in for questioning as he was seen leaving the Bandra police station in Mumbai on Sunday.

