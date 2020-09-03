Sushant Singh Rajput death: Former IPS officers move Bombay HC against 'malicious media campaign'

The plea mentioned that certain news channels were trying to “influence the course of the investigation” and “airing false propaganda against Mumbai Police” with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

As many as eight former IPS officers have moved the Bombay High Court against the media trial and vilification of the Mumbai police in the matter of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and subsequent investigation.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the petition was filed on 31 August against “unfair, malicious and false media campaign” being carried out.

The report added that the petition was filed by former Maharashtra DGPs PS Pasricha, MN Singh, DK Sivanandan, SatishMathur, K Subramanyam, and SanjivDayal. Former Mumbai police commissioner DN Jadhav and former additional DGP KP Raghuvanshi were the other two petitioners.

The plea also mentioned that certain news channels were trying to “influence the course of the investigation” and “airing false propaganda against Mumbai Police”.

It further stated that media organisations should be asked to ensure that reporting of ongoing investigations is done in a“balanced, ethical, unbiased and objective manner” to make sure it does not turn into a “media trial and vilification campaign” against the police and others.

The plea urged the court to show a direction regarding the guidelines that media houses must follow while Bombay High Courteporting on such cases. Media reports suggest that the petition is yet to be listed for hearing.

Earlier, the Press Council of India had taken objection to the coverage of Rajput's case by several media houses. The body asked media outlets to adhere to the norms of the journalistic conduct and hence not carry out their own “parallel trial”.

The advisory also advised the media to refrain from giving “excessive publicity to the victim, witnesses, suspects and accused” as it can lead to the invasion of their privacy.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found dead in his flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on14 June.

After his demise, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of over 50 people.

The late actor's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Chakraborty and her family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money. The Supreme Court last month upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI.

Meanwhile, Chakraborty's father reached Mumbai's DRDO guest house, (where the CBI officials are stationed) on Thursday, 3 September, for the third consecutive day of questioning by the CBI. The actress, who was earlier questioned for around 35 hours over four days, and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was also grilled by the CBI, have not been summoned by the probe agency on Thursday so far.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

