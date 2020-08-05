Sushant Singh Rajput death: Centre tells SC it has accepted Bihar govt recommendation for CBI probe
The Supreme Court is hearing a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR concerning Sushant Singh Rajput's death from Patna to Mumbai.
The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that the truth behind the actor’s death should come out.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted.
The top court is hearing a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting the suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh claimed that quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak is to destroy evidence. He pleased to the SC for Mumbai police to cooperate with the Bihar Police in the case.
Here is ANI's update
#SushantSinghRajput: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father tells Supreme Court that quarantine (of Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai) is only to destroy the evidence. He also pleaded for a direction to Mumbai police to cooperate with Bihar police in the case
— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020
According to Hindustan Times, he even mentioned that Chakraborty had siphoned Rs 15 crore from Rajput's bank account. However, the Mumbai police said that while the money was withdrawn, it was not transacted into Chakraborty's account. He also accused that the Mumbai police is derailing the investigation by giving more weightage to the nepotism narrative.
Rajput, aged 34, died by suicide on 14 June and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.
