Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 peak may arrive by mid-Nov, says ICMR-funded study; shortage of ICU beds, ventilators likely

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update China's capital re-institutes virus measures China has reported 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases as the capital Beijing re-instituted measures to contain a new outbreak. Of the new cases, 36 were reported on Monday in Beijing, traced to a wholesale market that supplies much of the city's meat and vegetables. Ten of the other cases were brought from outside the country and three were found in Hebei province just outside Beijing. The National Health Commission reported 177 people in treatment for COVID-19, while 115 were in isolation and under monitoring for showing signs of the illness or having tested positive without giving off symptoms.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update Delhi govt withdraws order to turn nursing homes into coronavirus facilities The Delhi government withdraws its order to turn all nursing homes with a capacity of 10 to 49 beds into coronavirus care facilities, just a day after issuing it, reports PTI. The government’s decision came after the Delhi Medical Association wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and expressed concern that other patients would suffer because of the order.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update India's COVID-19 peak may arrive mid-November, says study The peak stage of COVID-19 pandemic in India has been delayed by the eight-week lockdown along with strengthened public health measures and it may now arrive around mid-November during which there could be a paucity of isolation and ICU beds, and ventilators, according to a study. The study conducted by researchers from an Operations Research Group constituted by ICMR said the lockdown shifted the peak of the pandemic by an estimated 34 to 76 days and helped bring down the number of infections by 69% to 97% thereby allowing time for the healthcare system to shore up resources and infrastructure.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update Mumbai's Western Railways begins to operate certain trains from today Selected local train services are resuming services in Mumbai from Monday, 15 June, but only for essential staff, after more than two-and-a-half months of remaining shut due to the lockdown. WR has resumed its selected suburban services in Mumbai w.e.f. today i.e. Monday, 15th June, 2020 only for movement of essential staff as identified by State Govt. It is requested not to rush to the stations and follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jGTUKnQVjL — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 15, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in Ghana Latest Update Ghana's health minister contracts COVID-19 Ghana's president has announced that Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has contracted COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. In a state broadcast on Sunday night, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the health minister had "contracted the virus in his line of duty" leading the West African nation's fight against COVID-19. Ghana has one of highest number of confirmed cases in Africa because of its robust testing, with more than 11,400 cases. Health authorities have reported 51 deaths.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update Amit Shah calls for meeting of Delhi political parties today Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases, an official said. The BJP, Congress, AAP and BSP have been invited for the meeting. The COVID-19 case tally has reached nearly 39,000 and the virus has claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital. A home ministry official said Shah will discuss measures for the management of COVID-19 with the political parties.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Global COVID19 cases cross 78 lakh, toll at 4.3 lakh Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 78.9 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.3 lakh. With over 20.9 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and India.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update Hindu Rao Hospital declared COVID-19 facility, NDMC to shift admitted patients The Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), was on Sunday declared as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, according to an official order. Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest civic facility in the national capital. A senior official of the NDMC said the hospital's strength is 980 beds. "Out of these, 37 are unavailable due to a building being declared dangerous. Also, 111 of these are complement beds," the official said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update Local train services to start only for essential service staff in Mumbai from today The Western and Central Railways have decided to start local train services in Mumbai for essential services staff identified by the state government from Monday. While the Western Railways will run 60 pairs of trains, the Central Railways will operate 100 pairs. Entry at stations will be given only on the basis of ID cards. The general public will not be allowed to travel on these trains.

India saw its highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to over 3.20 lakh on Sunday, while the toll crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 more deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.

This is the third day in a row there were more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, which is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic.

With 9,195 fatalities till Sunday, India is the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 deaths in the world. According to the Union health ministry data, the country recorded 311 new deaths in the 24-hour period till Sunday morning while the recovery rate rose to above 50 percent with 1,62,378 patients cured so far, leaving 1,49,348 cases active. A total of 8,049 COVID-19 patients have been cured till Sunday 8 am taking the recovery rate to 50.60 percent, the health ministry said.

The Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, put India in the ninth position in terms of toll and fourth in terms of the total caseload.

State-wise cases and deaths

As many as 113 out of the 311 deaths in the past 24 hours were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.

There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.

Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported two deaths each.

Of the total 9,195 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 fatalities, followed 1,448 by Gujarat and 1,271 in Delhi.

The toll from the pandemic rose to 463 in West Bengal, 447 in Madhya Pradesh, 397 in Tamil Nadu and 385 in Uttar Pradesh. There have been 282 COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan and 182 in Telangana.

The number of fatalities reached 82 in Andhra Pradesh, 81 in Karnataka, 78 in Haryana and 65 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 55 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 39 in Bihar, 23 in Uttarakhand and 19 in Kerala.

Odisha registered 10 deaths so far, followed by eight each in Jharkhand and Assam, and six each in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.

Five people have succumbed to the contagion in Chandigarh, followed by two in Puducherry, and one each in Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh, the ministry said.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths have happened due to comorbidities, it added.

The maximum number of cases are from Maharashtra with 1,04,568 infections, followed by 42,687 Tamil Nadu, 38,958 in Delhi and 23,038 in Gujarat.

The tally rose to 13,118 in Uttar Pradesh, 12,401 in Rajasthan and 10,698 in West Bengal.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 10,641 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,824 in Karnataka, 6,749 in Haryana and 6,290 in Bihar.

As many as 5,965 people have contracted the deadly disease in Andhra Pradesh, followed by 4,878 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,737 in Telangana, 3,723 in Odisha and 3,718 in Assam.

There are 3,063 cases in Punjab and 2,407 in Kerala, while 1,785 people have been infected in Uttarakhand and 1,711 in Jharkhand.

A total of 1,512 people are afflicted with the disease in Chhattisgarh, followed by 1,046 in Tripura, 523 in Goa and 502 in Himachal Pradesh.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 449 in Manipur, 437 in Ladakh and 345 in Chandigarh.

Puducherry has registered 176 COVID-19 cases so far, followed by 163 in Nagaland, 107 in Mizoram and 87 in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sikkim has 63 COVID-19 cases, while there are 44 infections in Meghalaya and 38 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have registered 35 COVID-19 cases so far.

The figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research, the ministry said, adding that 7,436 cases were being reassigned to states.

Statewise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

Shah calls for meeting of Delhi political parties tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases, an official said.

The BJP, Congress, AAP and BSP have been invited for the meeting.

The COVID-19 case tally has reached nearly 39,000 and the virus has claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital.

A home ministry official said Shah will discuss measures for management of COVID-19 with the political parties.

On Sunday, the home minister held two high-level meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, mayors and commissioners of Delhi's three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the pandemic.

Announcing a slew of measures to check the spread of the virus after the meeting with Baijal and Kejriwal, the Union home minister announced that COVID-19 testing will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

Use of Remdesivir advised on 'limited evidence', says health ministry

The Union health ministry issued a clarification that the use of Remdesivir under emergency use may be considered in patients with moderate disease (those on oxygen) but with no specified contraindications. "An updated Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 has been released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 13th June, 2020 in which the drug Remdesivir has been included as an “investigational therapy” only for restricted emergency use purposes along with off label use of Tocilizumab and Convalescent Plasma.The statement said the protocol also clearly mentions that the use of these therapies is based on limited available evidence and limited availability at present," it said.

The ministry also said that the emergency use of the drug is subject to conditions like written informed consent of each patient, submission of results of additional clinical trials and active surveillance data of all treated patients, risk management plan along with active post marketing surveillance and reporting of serious adverse events also to be submitted.

