'Survival of maximum': Twitter stunned after man spotted riding with 7 on two-wheeler

It is only acceptable to ride with two people on a two-wheeler, including the rider. However, it is common for at least three people to ride in India, which raises the risk of traffic accidents and endangers people’s lives.

People continue to disregard this safety rule despite repeated warnings and recommendations from the traffic police. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sule, who is quite popular across social media for trending exchanges, has come up with a new video on Twitter.

The man in the video perhaps took the belief that says ‘sharing is caring’ too seriously. The clip will leave your mouth wide open and make you understand the meaning of adjustment.

The video features a man riding a motorcycle with as many as seven other people, supposedly his family members.

However, there is no information about the location of the incident. The man is also unidentified.

In the video, the family including the man, two women and four children can be seen easily getting settled on a two-wheeler.

The man took the rider seat first. Then, one of the women helped two kids to have their seats on the oil tank. After that, another woman rode behind the rider with a little girl on her lap. In the end, the remaining woman with a kid took her place so easily that it was regular for her. Sule left short of words to describe the scenario and wrote, “speechless” in the caption.

Since being shared, the 36-second-long clip has received over 4.5 lakh views and garnered more than 17,000 likes so far. The comment section highlighted the hilarious adjustment skill of the family. Some users also expressed their concern regarding the safety of the family members.

A user suggested that it could be a “good advertisement for the two-wheeler.”

Another one marked it as the “survival of the maximum.”

A person noted, “It’s too dangerous for them and other motorists on the road.”

An individual sarcastically asked Sule, “Ma’am let us know, how much fine he has paid?”

Previously, MP’s Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh came up with a bizarre instance where a man had changed his motorcycle into a helicopter. He wrote in the caption, “The public created a new jugaad aeroplane when the price of petrol and diesel is so high.”

The video showed a group of people sitting cross-legged on wooden planks that were linked to a motorbike. The rider balanced the bike with the weight of his buddies and moved like an aeroplane as he travelled along a road in a rural location with as many as nine other riders.

