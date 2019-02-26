Surgical strike on Pakistan: National Security Committee says India 'committed uncalled aggression', response at time and place of choosing

Following the pre-dawn airstrikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on terror launch pads in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the National Security Committee which met at Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's office said India has "committed uncalled aggression" to which Pakistan "shall respond at the time and place of its choosing".

The meeting was attended by Pakistani ministers of foreign affairs, defence, finance, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and other civil and military officials.

"The forum strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties. Once again Indian government has resorted to a self-serving, reckless and fictitious claim," the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a series of tweets.

A special meeting of the National Security Committee chaired by the Prime Minister was held at PM’s office today. The meeting was attended by Ministers of Foreign Affairs,Defence,Finance,Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, COAS,CNS,CAS and other civil & military officials. pic.twitter.com/6qGNSyeydb — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019

"This action has been done for domestic consumption, being in election environment, putting regional peace and stability at grave risk. The claimed area of strike is open for the world to see the facts on ground. For this, domestic and international media is being taken to the impact site," said Pakistan's ruling party. The Imran Khan government also decided to requisition joint session of parliament so as to "take the nation on board". Imran summoned a special meeting of the National Command Authority on Wednesday. He has directed that "elements of national power", including the armed forces and the people of Pakistan, remain prepared for all eventualities.

He decided to engage with global leadership to expose irresponsible Indian policy in the region. PM appreciated timely and effective response of PAF to repulse Indian attempt without any loss of life or property. — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019

India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action, killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pakistan-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan now reserves the right to give an appropriate reply. "India has conducted a violation of the Line of Control and Pakistan reserves the right to an appropriate response," he said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.