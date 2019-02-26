IAF airstrikes in Balakot: Imran Khan convenes review meeting with top defence and foreign ministry officials

Islamabad: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday summoned a meeting to review the situation after Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out multiple aerial strikes at major terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC).

The meeting, which is being attended by defence and foreign ministry officials, has come hours after Pakistan Army confirmed that the IAF jets penetrated the LoC and dropped "payloads" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After the meeting, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is expected to address the media.

Earlier in the day, Qureshi also summoned an emergency meeting at the foreign office in Islamabad to discuss the situation.

During the meeting, he said, "I have already said that I don't want to mislead the public. Clouds of danger are hovering over us and we will have to remain alert," Samaa TV quoted Qureshi, as saying.

Qureshi had said on Monday that India's "dream" of isolating Pakistan will never be fulfilled, amidst simmering tensions between the two countries after the Pulwama terror attack.

The air strike, in which 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part, was carried out at around 3:30 am, IAF sources told ANI.

The jets dropped 1000-kg bombs on terror camps across the LoC, completely destroying them, sources added. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) control rooms were also destroyed in the strikes.

The Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan-based JeM carried out a terror attack on a Cental Reserve Police Force convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing around 42 personnel and injuring five others.

