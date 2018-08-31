Surendra Gadling's wife moves SC, urges it to allow house arrest instead of incarceration in prison for her husband

Arrested lawyer Surendra Gadling's wife Minal, moved the Supreme Court, seeking to intervene on behalf of her husband, professor Shoma Sen, Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut and Rona Wilson in a case file by Romila Thapar, according to several media reports.

Gadling’s wife sought to extend the benefit of Supreme Court's order allowing house arrests of activists Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreria, Varavara Rao and Vernon Gonsalves to the activists arrested earlier, including her husband, The Leaflet reported.

On 6 June, the Pune police had arrested Professor Shoma Sen along with activists Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale and Surendra Gadling for their alleged Maoist links. The arrests were part of the police's probe into the 1 January 2018 Bhima-Koregaon riots. The activists were charged under various sections of the IPC.

The UPA Government had, in December 2012, identified 128 organisations with linkages to CPI (Maoists) and written to all the states asking them to take action against people involved with these organisations, and seven of those (Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Mahesh Raut) arrested belong to organisations appearing in the list, reported ANI.