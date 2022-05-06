Surdas Jayanti 2022: Date, timing significance, and all you need to know about the great poet

The saint was renowned for his poems and songs, which praise Lord Krishna

Surdas Jayanti will be celebrated on 6 May this year to honour the birth of great poet and musician Surdas. The saint was renowned for his poems and songs, which praise Lord Krishna. His faith and devotion towards lord Krishna, and his soulful poetry, earned him the epithet of Bhakt Kavi Surdas (Devotee and poet Surdas).

While, there is no documented evidence about his actual birth date, but it is believed that the poet was born between 1478 and 1479 CE.

Date and timing:

This year, the Panchami Tithi of Surdas Jayanti wills begin from 10:00 am on 5 May and last till 12:32 pm on 6 May.

What do we know about Surdas?

The birthplace of the poet still remains a mystery. According to anecdotes, his family never accepted him because he was blind. Dejected by this, Surdas left his home and became the disciple of Sri Vallabhacharya. He came to know about Lord Krishna from the saint, who introduced him to the scriptures of the god.

Surdas then became an ardent devotee and started crafting bhajans in praise of Lord Krishna. His entire life was dedicated to writing and singing about the different phases of Krishna’s life.

Significance

Surdas is best known for composing Sur Sagar (Ocean of Melody). Out of the 1,00,000 songs that are believed to be part of Sur Sagar, only 8,000 exist today. The songs revolve around the story of Lord Krishna and Radha. The poems also mention about the longing of Radha and Gopis for Lord Krishna when the god was away.

Surdas' poems and songs were written in Braj Bhasha, which is one of the dialects of Hindi language.

How is the day celebrated?

In the Northern part of India, the devotees worship Lord Krishna and observe a fast to honour the saint. In Vrindavan, special events are arranged and many music communities celebrate the day by organising music and poetry sessions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.