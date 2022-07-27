Supreme Court upholds validity of various PMLA provisions

It is enough if the Enforcement Directorate discloses grounds at the time of arrest, the top court stated

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and said it is not mandatory to give an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in every case to the person concerned.

The judgment was pronounced by a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar on a batch of 241 petitions challenging the validity of the law, Bar and Bench reported.

Earlier on 15 July, the top court said that its judgement on the pleas challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was almost ready.

On 15 March, the apex court reserved its order on a batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of the PMLA. Prominent names like Karti Chidambaram and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti were among the petitioners in the case, ANI reported.

Their petitions raised multiple issues including the absence of a procedure to commence investigation and summoning, while the accused was not made aware of the contents of the Enforcement Case Information Report.

