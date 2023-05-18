Supreme Court upholds validity of Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu'
'Jallikattu', also known 'eruthazhuvuthal', is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival
In a unanimous verdict, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of the Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport “Jallikattu” in the state.
The Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph also upheld the validity of the Maharashtra law allowing bullock-cart races.
“Jallikattu”, also known “eruthazhuvuthal”, is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.
The bench, also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing “Jallikattu” and bullock-cart races.
(With inputs from PTI)
