Supreme Court upholds appointment of KV Chowdary as central vigilance commissioner, says no grounds for interference

India FP Staff Jul 02, 2018 11:58:48 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the appointment of KV Chowdary as the central vigilance commissioner and of TM Bhasin as vigilance commissioner. A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Mohan M Shantanagoudar dismissed the petition filed by NGO Common Cause, alleging that the two had blemished records, Bar and Bench reported. The court on Monday held that it had no grounds to interfere with their appointments to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

File image of Supreme Court. Reuters

Chowdary was the chief of the Central Board of Direct Taxation. He was appointed the CVC chief in 2015, when the government — for the first time — broke away with the tradition of appointing an Indian Administrative Service officer as the chief of the anti-corruption watchdog since it was formed in 1964.

The Supreme Court on Monday resumed hearing petitions after a 44-day break. This week, it is expected to hear appeals against an eight-year-old verdict of the Allahabad High Court on the Ayodhya dispute and those challenging the practice of polygamy among Muslims.

Matters pertaining to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Assam National Register of Citizens, the rehabilitation of mule owners in Vaishno Devi, and encounter killings in Manipur, among others, are also likely to come up for hearing. A verdict is also expected on the review petition filed by the death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi rape case soon.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 11:58 AM

