Supreme Court to hear pleas against Karnataka HC order upholding hijab ban next week

In March, the Karnataka High Court ruled that wearing a hijab was not an essential practice in Islam under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the matters were filed long back but were yet to be listed for hearing. The girls are losing out on studies, Bhushan said.

The bench said, "it will be listed sometime next week."

Karnataka HC verdict on hijab ban

On 15 March 2022, the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on hijab by educational institutes in the Udupi district. It was hearing a plea by Muslim students who were barred from attending classes for wearing hijab.

The court ruled that wearing hijab was not an essential practice in Islam under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. Article 25 deals with the freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion.

The Karnataka hijab row

In January 2022, a Pre-University College for Girls in Udupi barred hijab-clad girls from attending classes saying that hijab was not part of the college uniform.

