Supreme Court to hear on 26 July plea seeking national heritage monument status for Ram Setu

Ram Setu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a direction to the Centre to declare the 'Ram Setu' as a national heritage monument on 26 July.

Ram Setu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

"Today CJ of SC agreed to hear me on Ancient Monument status for Ram Setu. Listed for July 26th. After when I got scrapped Sethu Project, Modi has instructed officers on I, me myself flaw to block me from making Ram Setu a Heritage site. I was assisted by Adv @satyasabharwal," Swamy tweeted.

Today CJ of SC agreed to hear me on Ancient Monument status for Ram Setu. Listed for July 26th. After when I got scrapped Sethu Project, Modi has instructed officers on I, me myself flaw to block me from making Ram Setu a Heritage site. I was assisted by Adv @satyasabharwal — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 13, 2022

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Swamy that it was an urgent and small matter needed to be listed for hearing.

On a lighter note, CJI Ramana told Swamy that let it be listed after my retirement.

Swamy submitted that he had already won the first round of the litigation in which the Centre accepted the existence of Ram Setu. He further said the Union minister concerned had called a meeting in 2017 to consider his demand but nothing happened subsequently.

The BJP leader had raised the issue of declaring the Ram Setu a national monument in his PIL against the controversial Sethusamudram Ship Channel project, initiated by the UPA-I government.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.