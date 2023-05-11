Supreme Court reserves judgment on pleas seeking to legalise same-sex marriage
Centre told the top court that it has received responses from seven states on the same-sex marriage issue. Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Assam opposed the petitions while Sikkim, Maharashtra, UP and Manipur have sought more time to respond
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking to legalise same-sex marriage.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud reserved its judgment after a 10-day hearing in the matter.
The bench, also comprising Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, heard the rejoinder arguments advanced by senior advocates, including AM Singhvi, Raju Ramachandran, KV Viswanathan, Anand Grover and Saurabh Kirpal, who represented the petitioners.
Related Articles
During the hearing on Wednesday, the Centre told the apex court that any constitutional declaration made by it on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage may not be a “correct course of action” as the court will not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and deal with its fallout.
The bench had observed that everyone was presuming that the declaration would be in the form of a writ.
“We are all presuming that the declaration will be in the form of a writ that grant this or grant that. This is what we are accustomed to. What I was hinting was, as a constitutional court, we recognise only a state of affairs and draw the limit there…,” Justice Bhat had said.
The Centre had also told the court that it had received responses from seven states on the issue of same-sex marriage and the governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Assam had opposed the petitioners’ contention seeking legal validation for such wedlock.
Sikkim, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur have sought more time to respond.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
SC agrees to hear plea against High Court order on the release of 'The Kerala Story'
The Kerala High Court said that owing to the secular nature of Kerala's society, people will accept the film for what it is. The court also asked the petitioners how the movie, which it observed is fiction and not history, would create sectarianism and conflict in society
Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray can't be restored as CM, says SC
Uddhav Thackeray resigned without facing the floor test, the top court stated, adding that the Governor was justified in inviting Eknath Shinde to form government at the behest of the BJP which was the largest political party in the house
Delhi govt has control over services: Supreme Court on Delhi-Centre power row
Hearing the Centre versus the Delhi government over the issue of demarcation of power, a Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said an elected government needs to have control over the administration