Supreme Court rejects Calcutta High Court verdict, grants big relief to Trinamool Congress

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been granted a big relief by the Supreme Court ahead of the Durga Puja festivities. The Supreme Court has granted relief to 19 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders regarding a case involving alleged illegal property.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered to involve the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Swarna Kamal Saha and other TMC leaders had approached the Supreme Court challenging that order. The Calcutta High Court’s order to include the ED in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court on Thursday. The Supreme Court

observed that nothing unusual was found in the increase in the amount of property.

Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Swarna Kamal Saha, had filed a case in the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order. The Supreme Court gave this judgment in view of that case. A bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit gave this order.

Incidentally, a public interest litigation had been filed in the Calcutta High Court regarding the increase in property of several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. The petitioner had said that the property of several heavyweight leaders and ministers of the TMC had increased at a huge rate between 2011 and 2016. The names in this list were Shobhan Chatterjee, Jyotipriya Mallick, Malay Ghatak, Arjun Singh, Gautam Dev, Iqbal Ahmed, Firhad Hakim, Swarna Kamal Saha, Bratya Basu, Arup Roy, Javed Khan, Amit Mitra, Abdur Razzaq Mollah, Subrata Mukherjee (late leader), Sadhan Pandey (late leader), Rajiv Banerjee, Biman Banerjee, Shiuli Saha, Sabyasachi Dutta.

By August, the Calcutta High Court had directed the central agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to become a party in a public interest litigation.

