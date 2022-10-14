Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking blanket ban on firecrackers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a petition seeking a blanket ban on firecrackers in the country.

The bench was led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit, who declined to hear the plea, stating that the petitioner should have approached the court sooner because injuncting now would result in losses due to the upcoming Diwali season.

According to Bar and Bench, the court said, “We will not entertain this. Diwali is round the corner and people must have invested in it already and now injuncting this will lead to losses etc. You should have come few months earlier.”

In a petition filed by BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and argued by Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha earlier this week, the Supreme Court declined to stay the Delhi Government’s decision prohibiting the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital until 1 January in order to reduce pollution levels.

However, a bench led by Justice MR Shah tagged the plea with other similar pending cases, and it is scheduled to be heard before Diwali.

As Diwali approaches, many states are exercising caution in terms of cracker sales, purchases, and bursting due to the impact on air quality. Some states have only allowed cracker bursting for a few hours, while others have only given permission for ‘green crackers.’

