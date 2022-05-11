Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold: A look back at cases that shook the nation

The colonial-era sedition law has been invoked against the likes of author Arundhati Roy, student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, and cartoonist Aseem Trivedi among others

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the controversial colonial-era sedition law in a historic order and asked the Centre to re-examine and reconsider provisions of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The top court said that no new cases will be registered under IPC Section 124A and those booked can approach the courts for bail.

“It will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further reexamination is over. We hope and expect that Centre and state will desist from registering any FIR under 124A or initiate a proceeding under the same till reexamination is over,” the Chief Justice of India said.

While Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is appearing on behalf of petitioners in the top court, claimed there are over 800 sedition cases filed across India, let’s take a look at some of the cases that gripped the nation:

Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid



Former JNU student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and eight others were booked under sedition and other charges for allegedly raising anti-India slogans during an event at the university campus on 9 February, 2016.

Hardik Patel

Firebrand quota agitation leader Hardik Patel was booked in October 2015 by Gujarat Police under sedition charges for his alleged comments instigating a community youth to kill policemen instead of committing suicide.

Asaduddin Owaisi



In July 2016, a sedition case was registered against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi over his statement that he would provide legal aid to five city-based persons, who were arrested by NIA on charges of involvement in an alleged IS terror module.

Arundhati Roy



Booker prize-winning author and activist Arundhati Roy was booked under the sedition law in 2010 by Delhi Police for her "anti-India" speech at a seminar.

The filing of the FIR came following a directive from a local court on a petition filed by Sushil Pandit who alleged that Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Roy made anti-India speeches at a conference on "Azadi-the Only Way" on 21 October 21.

Simranjit Singh Mann

The Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar president was charged with four different cases of sedition in June 2005. Mann had raised pro-Khalistan slogans on 6 June, 2005 in the golden temple complex on the 21st anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

Mann was named in the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, but investigations could not substantiate the charges and hence he was not prosecuted in that case.

Cartoonist Aseem Trivedi



Trivedi was arrested in September 2001 after a complaint that his cartoons mocked the constitution and national emblem. The charges were dropped a month later following widespread criticism and public protests.

Anirban Roy Choudhury

Assam journalist Anirban Roy Choudhury was arrested for writing an editorial for a Cachar news portal about the arrest of politician Pradip Dutt Roy. He is currently out on bail.

Elgar Parishad participants

Activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Varavara Rao, Hany Babu, Anand Teltumbde, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakha, Surendra Gadling, late Father Stan Swamy, Arun Ferreira, Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut and Sudhir Dhawale were booked under the sedition law for speeches at an Elgaar Parishad meeting in 2018 ahead of the violence in Bhima Koregaon on the occasion of the bicentennial anniversary of the 1818 battle.

Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah

He was first arrested on February 4, 2022 by Pulwama police under the charges of sedition. He runs online news magazine “Kashmiri Walla” and was accused of glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former UP governor Aziz Qureshi



Last year, the Uttar Pradesh police slapped sedition charges against former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi for his alleged derogatory remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath-led government.

The Rana couple

Independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana, and her husband, Ravi Rana, an MLA from Badnera constituency, were arrested by the Khar police in April this year for creating enmity between two groups and sedition charges were invoked.

The Ranas, who were in Mumbai for the last few days, had threatened to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s house.

With inputs from agencies

