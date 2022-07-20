Supreme court grants bail to Mohammed Zubair in all six FIRs, disbands SIT
The court said the Alt-News co-founder will be released on interim bail by presenting bail bond of Rs 20,000 before the magistrate court at Patiala house
The apex court also clubbed all the FIRs registered against Zubair and transferred all of them — lodged in Uttar Pradesh — to Delhi Police Special Cell. It has also disbanded the SIT set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe his tweets.
It had also clarified that its interim bail order is concerning the FIR lodged in Sitapur and has nothing to do with a separate case registered against the journalist in Delhi.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi court to pass order on Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's bail plea tomorrow
A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail petition of Zubair for Friday in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair gets bail in 2018 'objectionable' tweet case
However, he will continue to stay in jail in connection with the other cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.
UP court sends Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14-day judicial custody
He was presented before the Lakhimpur court through video conferencing from Sitapur Jail. The court will hear his bail plea on 13 July