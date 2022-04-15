Supreme Court grants bail to accused suffering from HIV
According to the medical report of the accused, the patient has severe dyspnoea at rest and is unable to walk without support
New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted bail to a man accused in several criminal cases after observing that he is suffering from HIV and appears to be immuno compromised.
A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha granted bail to a man observing his HIV medical report. According to the medical report of the accused, the patient has severe dyspnoea at rest and is unable to walk without support. Due to being immuno-compromised, he is at risk of having repeated infections. The patient requires regular treatment and follow up.
"Having regard to the peculiar circumstances of the case given that the petitioner is suffering from HIV and appears to be immuno compromised, this Court is of the opinion that a case for grant of bail is made out," the top court said.
The court said that the petitioner shall be enlarged on bail subject to such terms and conditions imposed by the trial court. The top court also directed the concerned court to give the benefit of various conditions to petitioners under Section 34(2) of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017 of expeditious disposal of his appeal.
The court noted that several cases are pending against him. The top tourt said that the High Court shall take appropriate steps to bear and dispose of the petitioner's appeal at its earliest convenience. Further, the petitioner is at liberty to claim anonymization of the records to suppress his identity in accordance with the law, the top court said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Personal liberty of accused cannot be sacrificed at the altar of preventive detention, says SC
The top court said the powers of preventive detention are exceptional and even draconian, tracing their origin to the colonial era and they have been continued with strict constitutional safeguards against abuse, it said
Assam NRC: Supreme Court issues notice on PIL seeking Aadhaar Cards to persons included in final supplementary list
The plea, filed by TMC leader Sushmita Dev, states that nearly 27 lakh people, whose names were admitted into the NRC by way of the final supplementary list dated August 31, 2019, are not being provided their Aadhaar numbers
Quashing of reservation in promotion to SC/ST employees may lead to unrest, multiple litigations, Centre tells SC
This comes after the top court had earlier directed the Centre to file an affidavit on the contemporaneous data that is available to the government on providing reservation in promotion to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in government jobs