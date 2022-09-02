Supreme Court dismisses plea to declare Sanskrit as national language
While hearing the PIL, the top court noted that the right forum for considering the issue raised in the plea is the Parliament and not the court
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has rejected a plea seeking declaration to make Sanskrit as the national language of the country.
While hearing the PIL filed by retired IAS officer and lawyer KG Vanzara on Friday, a bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice Krishna Murari noted that the right forum for considering the issue raised in the plea is the Parliament and not the court, Bar and Bench reported.
“Why should we issue notice or declare for publicity? We may share some of your views but the right forum to debate this is Parliament. It needs amendment to the Constitution,” the bench said.
It further stated that it is a “matter of policy which we can’t change.”
“We refuse to entertain the petition. Dismissed. Counsel at liberty to make appropriate representation before concerned authorities,” the Court ordered.
In the plea, the petitioner stated that such a move will not disturb the current Constitutional provisions which provide for English and Hindi as official languages of the country.
