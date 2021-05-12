The new dates will be announced later by the court after reviewing the pandemic situation, as per the latest notice

The Advocate-on-Record (AOR) examination 2021 has been deferred by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 12 May due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The exam was scheduled to be held from 8 to 13 June.

The new dates will be announced later by the court after reviewing the pandemic situation, as per the latest notice, as per Bar and Bench.

For the benefit of interested candidates who couldn’t apply till now, the last date to apply for the exam has been extended till 30 June up to 5 pm, reports LiveLaw.

Earlier, lawyers and various law groups had requested to postpone the test keeping in view the health and safety of candidates.

Advocate-on-Record (AOR) is a lawyer who can act on the behalf of a party in the Supreme Court. Currently, there are around 3,000 AORs working in the court.

Here are few tips for aspirants to prepare for the exam:

1. Every year, the written exam varies from Subjective Questions to MCQs. Hence, it is advised to go through the papers of past ten years to understand the format

2. Gather the relevant study material, however, do not rely on it solely. Refer to the Supreme Court’s library. It is important to go through previous landmark judgments

3. For the benefit of candidates, past years' question papers are available on the Supreme Court website: main.sci.gov.in/aor-exam. In addition, lectures, study material, and list of leading cases, and short notes are also available

4. It is also important to improve your writing and drafting skills

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website, sci.gov.in, for further notifications regarding this exam.