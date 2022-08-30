SC closes all cases pertaining to 2002 Gujarat riots and petitions against 1992 Babri Masjid demolition
Closing all the proceedings arising out of 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, the apex court said that with the passage of time, the cases have become infructuous
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed all the cases and proceedings arising out of 2002 Godhra communal riots in Gujarat and the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992.
SC closes proceedings arising out of demolition of Babri mosque in 1992
A batch of contempt pleas against the Uttar Pradesh government and its officials arising out of thde demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992 were pending before the apex court.
The court said that the contempt petition should have been listed earlier, but the issue does not survive with the 9 November, 2019 judgment deciding the Ayodhya land dispute between Hindus and Muslims.
Notably, Muhammad Aslam Bhure, who had filed the petition in 1991 followed by contempt petition in 1992, died in 2010.
The top court also rejected advocate M M Kashyap’s plea for substituting the petitioner with an amicus curiae.
SC closes proceedings arising out of 2002 Gujarat riots
Closing all the proceedings arising out of 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, the Supreme Court said that with the passage of time, the cases have become infructuous and trials getting over in eight out of nine major cases prosecuted by the special investigation team under the court’s orders.
Final arguments are going on in one case in trial court, Naroda Gaon, Gujarat, the top court said.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
NCPCR challenges High Court ruling on Muslim minor girl's marriage in Supreme Court
Advocate Swarupama Chaturvedi has filed a special leave petition on behalf of the NCPCR challenging the recent order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court that said in June, a Muslim girl, over 16 years of age, is competent to marry a person of her choice
Supreme Court comes down heavily on Ramdev for criticising allopathy, doctors
The top court has also sought responses from the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Ayush and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd on a plea of the Indian Medical Association alleging a smear campaign against the vaccination drive and modern medicines by the yoga guru
Duty of trial court to ensure trial is not prolonged, says Supreme Court
The observations came while granting bail to a man who was accused of facilitating the escape of persons who murdered the Mayor of Chittor district in Andhra Pradesh