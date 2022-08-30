SC closes all cases pertaining to 2002 Gujarat riots and petitions against 1992 Babri Masjid demolition

Closing all the proceedings arising out of 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, the apex court said that with the passage of time, the cases have become infructuous

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed all the cases and proceedings arising out of 2002 Godhra communal riots in Gujarat and the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992.

SC closes proceedings arising out of demolition of Babri mosque in 1992

A batch of contempt pleas against the Uttar Pradesh government and its officials arising out of thde demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992 were pending before the apex court.

The court said that the contempt petition should have been listed earlier, but the issue does not survive with the 9 November, 2019 judgment deciding the Ayodhya land dispute between Hindus and Muslims.

Notably, Muhammad Aslam Bhure, who had filed the petition in 1991 followed by contempt petition in 1992, died in 2010.

The top court also rejected advocate M M Kashyap’s plea for substituting the petitioner with an amicus curiae.

SC closes proceedings arising out of 2002 Gujarat riots

Closing all the proceedings arising out of 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, the Supreme Court said that with the passage of time, the cases have become infructuous and trials getting over in eight out of nine major cases prosecuted by the special investigation team under the court’s orders.

Final arguments are going on in one case in trial court, Naroda Gaon, Gujarat, the top court said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.