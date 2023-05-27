Supreme Court advocate files complaint against Kejriwal, Kharge for making 'inciteful' comments on President Murmu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have found themselves on the wrong side of the law after a Supreme Court advocate filed a complaint against the two for allegedly making “inciteful statements” against President Droupadi Murmu with regard to the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The complaint, filed by Vineet Jindal, read, “The statement has been with the intent to promote enmity among communities/groups and trying to create distrust for the Government of India to fulfil their political motives which are an office under sections 121, 153(A), 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

It also stated that the comments made by Kejriwal and Kharge were intentional to convey that the central government have “deliberately not invited” Murmu because of her caste.

“These statements are widely published and circulated in news and social media and would result in provoking the ST and Adivasi community as our honourable President too belongs to Adivasi and ST community,” the complaint further stated.

It added, “The political leaders just for the sake of their political gain should not be allowed to stoop to the level of disgracing the highest constitutional posts. Besides, it would cause fear in the community creating distrust against the duly elected government, which are offences under sections 121,153A,505,34 IPC. which are cognizable offences and very serious in nature.”

Jindal also urged the Delhi Police to lodge FIRs against Kejriwal and Kharge.

With inputs from agencies

