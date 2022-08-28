Supertech twin towers demolished: What happens to the debris, land left behind

The Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida

Noida: The acres of land left behind as the legacy of the erstwhile Supertech twin towers will be converted into a plush garden for the residents of Emerald Court to enjoy. The two illegally-built towers were reduced to rubble today at 2.30 pm in just 12 seconds.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari reiterated the plan for a garden after today’s demolition.

“The land belongs to the developer. However, it will be developed into a green area to be used by residents of Emerald Court. There is no other plan,” Maheshwari said.

Yet, the wait to see green pasture instead of the grey rubble and mangled iron would be a lone one.

While Maheshwari ended the speculation on the future of the land now vacated, sources said that even as the Supreme Court has mandated the removal of the debris within three months, the actual time taken would be quite more than that.

The twin towers have left behind nearly 35,000 cubic meters or 80,000 tonnes of C&D waste.

As per plans, nearly 30,000 tonnes of debris would be removed from the site, the remaining would be used to level the ground for laying the foundation of the proposed park.

Meanwhile, according to the debris management plan of Edifice Engineering, which executed the demolition, 20 dumpers would be employed to remove the debris from the site to the C&D waste processing plant of Noida Authority. The plant has a processing capacity of 300 ton per day.

This, however, was not the original plan. Earlier, Edifice had proposed that an agricultural plot be used as landfill, but the proposal could not materialise.

This debris will either be disposed off or recycled to make such construction material as cement and tiles.

Edifice, on the other hand, would have claim over some 4000 tonnes of iron and steel bars from the debris towards recovering a part of its costs.

