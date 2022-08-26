Supertech twin tower demolition: Know who will push the boom button, from where

The charges would be detonated from somewhere around the neighbouring ATS Village society. Called the ‘detonation point’, sources told Firstpost it would be either the north or south side of ATS Village

Noida: The charging process or rigging of explosives at the Supertech twin towers in Noida was completed on 22 August. The charges would be connected and final inspection will be done today. The question that pops next is who is going to push the blast button on D-Day, 28 August, and from where.

Firstpost brings to you the answers.

The charges would be detonated from somewhere around the neighbouring ATS Village society. Called the ‘detonation point’, sources told Firstpost it would be either the north or south side of ATS Village.

At the detonation point there would be only six people present. Joe Brinkkman, Mayur Mehta, Marthinus Botha, Kevin Smit, Chetan Dutta and a police official, who is yet to be nominated.

The detonation point is outside the 100-metre periphery of the blast site as mandated.

Joe Brinkkman, lovingly called ‘Uncle Joe’, is the head of the explosive operations and is the master blaster. He heads Jet Demolitions, the South African partners of Indian entity Edifice Engineering that is overseeing the demolition. So far he has been the one to have pushed the blast buttons, but this time Indian expert Chetan Dutta, the certified Indian blaster, has been roped in as well.

The Charging process involved a team of 10 Indian blasters, headed by Chetan Dutta, who owns an explosives magazine in Haryana’s Hisar. All of the blasters are certified by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to work with explosives.

The Preparations

The demolition, which will take 13 seconds, is all set.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives will be used for the demolition, that will be undertaken through a controlled implosion technique. It will leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris to be managed. The maximum impact is expected to be felt at the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies, which are in the immediate neighbourhood of the demolition site.

At least 100 workers are part of the demolition team and over 9,000 holes have been drilled from the basement upwards that will blow 18 of the 32 floors.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will remain closed for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on 28 August. The metro will also remain shut for half an hour. Fire tenders, ambulances, etc, required for emergency services, shall be parked on the road constructed behind the park in front of the twin towers. Two kilometres radius of the Supertech twin towers will be closed completely on the demolition day, and only emergency vehicles will be allowed in the evacuation zone.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.