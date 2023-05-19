Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Sundar Pichai has an inspiring success story attached to his name, as he went on to become the CEO of Google. Pichai spent his entire childhood in Chennai with his parents and completed his schooling there, before joining IIT-Kharagpur. Now that he has come a long way, a latest report suggests that his childhood family home in Chennai has been sold by his parents. According to a report by The Hindu, the property located in Chennai’s Ashok Nagar neighborhood was demolished and then sold off by his parents to Tamil actor-producer C Manikandan.

Talking about the same, the actor who is now the new owner of Pichai’s childhood home shared how his father got overwhelmed and was in tears during the property deal. Talking about the property deal, the actor said that he got emotional while handing over the documents, mentioning that it was their first property sale. He also praised the humility of Pichai’s parents, mentioning that they did not use their son’s name to expedite the paperwork process.

C Manikandan on buying Sundar Pichai’s childhood home

Recalling their meeting, Manikandan mentioned that while Sundar’s mother personally prepared filter coffee for him, the father presented the documents during their first meeting. He further elaborated that Sundar’s father patiently waited for hours at the registration office, paid all the necessary taxes, and even covered the cost of demolishing the house before handing over the land for future development.

Noting that the entire process took around four months as Pichai’s father was in the US at the time, the actor recalled how he was eager to buy the property after coming to know that it belonged to the Google CEO’s parents. Calling it a “significant achievement of his life”, he expressed pride in Sundar Pichai’s achievements.

Talking about Sundar Pichai, the CEO of both Alphabet and Google, he is counted among the most successful and influential leaders in the tech industry today. His journey from a small town in India to launching Google Chrome back in 2008 is inspiring for the younger generation. Known for his humility and decision-making skills, Pichai has proved his potential in business acumen.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.