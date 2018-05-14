Sunanda Pushkar death: Shashi Tharoor named in Delhi Police chargesheet; timeline of events

The Delhi Police on Monday accused Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar and told a city court that he should be summoned in the four-and-half year-old case, as there was sufficient evidence against him.

In a nearly 3,000-pagecharge sheet, the police named Tharoor as the only accused and also alleged he subjected his wife to cruelty.

The chargesheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who will consider it on 24 May.

Here is a timeline of all the twists and turns of the case: