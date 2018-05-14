You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Sunanda Pushkar death: Shashi Tharoor named in Delhi Police chargesheet; timeline of events

India FP Staff May 14, 2018 20:08:39 IST

The Delhi Police on Monday accused Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar and told a city court that he should be summoned in the four-and-half year-old case, as there was sufficient evidence against him.

In a nearly 3,000-pagecharge sheet, the police named Tharoor as the only accused and also alleged he subjected his wife to cruelty.

The chargesheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who will consider it on 24 May.

Here is a timeline of all the twists and turns of the case:


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 20:08 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores