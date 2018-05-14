LIVE updates: Delhi Police on Monday filed the final chargesheet in Sunanda Pushkar death case, charging Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with the abetment to suicide of his wife, media reports said. According to CNN-News 18, Tharoor's name appears on column number 2 of the chargesheet. He has been charged under section 498A (subjecting wife to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Congress finally spoke up with party spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala saying, "There can be no more falsehood charge against Shashi Tharoor. The Delhi Police is seeking revenge on him."
Twenty minutes after Shashi Tharoor's tweet calling chargesheet 'preposterous', the party still doesn't want to speak anything officially. It is clear that the Congress wants to maintain a distance.
Tharoor is the only person who has been arrayed as an accused in the case. The police, in its charge sheet which runs into around 3,000 pages, has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.
"On the basis of medico-legal and forensic evidence analysed during investigation as well as opinion of psychological autopsy experts, the charge sheet was filed. The matter is sub judice," said a Delhi Police spokesperson.
Psychological autopsy is a reconstructive mental state evaluation to understand an individual's mental state at and around the time of death for the purpose of identifying the cause of death.
Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on the night of January 17, 2014.
The Congress leader has been charged under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.
The charge sheet, which includes several annexures, said that Pushkar died within three years, three months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram.
The couple had entered into wedlock on 22 August, 2010.
Pushkar was found dead in the suite of the South Delhi hotel on January 17, 2014. The suite was sealed that night itself for investigation.
An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on 1 January, 2015 against unidentified persons under IPC section 302 (murder).
Earlier on 20 April, the special investigation team (SIT) had told the Supreme Court that a draft final report has been prepared after conducting "thorough professional and scientific investigations" in the case relating to the death of Pushkar.
The Delhi Police, in its affidavit filed in the apex court, had said that a draft final report had been sent to the prosecution department of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi for "legal scrutiny" and it would be filed in the concerned trial court after being vetted.
"The SIT, after conducting thorough professional and scientific investigations, has prepared a draft police report under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code and sent the same to the prosecution department of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi for legal scrutiny," it had said.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 14, 2018 17:56 PM
Highlights
BJP's revenge factory is at work: Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunanda Pushkar case
While addressing the media on Monday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "We won't cow down or bow down. This is a conspiracy to defame Shashi Tharoor. We reject the charges totally."
He added that the Delhi Police took the steps in the Sunanda Pushkar on "instructions from the BJP and Narendra Modi-led government."
"BJP's revenge factory is at work," he added.
Subramanian Swamy says he will assist prosecutor in Sunanda Pushkar case
Subramanian Swamy has said on Twitter that he is entitled to assist the prosecutor in the Sunanda Pushkar case, and that he will appear in court on 24 May.
Congress says it stands by Shashi Tharoor
"The Congress Party stands by Dr Tharoor and denounces this politically motivated charge sheet against him," the Congress Twitter handle shared after the Delhi Police filed its charge sheet in the Sunanda Pushkar case.
Delhi Police seeking revenge on Shashi Tharoor: Randeep Singh Surjewala
The Delhi police is being used as a tool to subvert the political agenda of BJP to malign Shashi Tharoor and Congress leader, he added.
Psychology autopsy played important role: Delhi Police
Delhi Police sources told CNN-News 18 that the psychology autopsy played an important role in the investigation. "It reveals Sunanda had suicidal ideation," it said. The police also mentioned instances where there were major differences in the relationship between Tharoor and Sunanda.
Despite Tharoor's tweet, Congress continues to remain silent
Sunanda Pushkar was depressed, says Delhi Police
Delhi Police in its chargesheet said, "Sunanda Pushkar was being harassed for long. As per her medical records, she was under depression."
Congress leaders feel Tharoor is right person to tell his part of story
According to sources, Congress doesn't want to be seen directly supporting Tharoor at this point of time. Instead, party leadership feels Tharoor himself will be the right person to tell his part of the story.
Section 306 says whoever abets the commission of such suicide shall be punished
Section 306 says, "If any person commits suicide, whoever abets the commission of such suicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine." On the other hand, Section 498 A says husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine. “Cruelty” means any wilful conduct which is of such a nature as is likely to drive the woman to commit suicide or to cause grave injury or danger to life, limb or health (whether mental or physical) of the woman.
Tharoor calls chargesheet 'preposterous', says no one who knew Sunanda would believe she would commit suicide
Congress maintains stoic silence on Tharoor being charged
Congress party is maintaining a stoic silence on Shashi Tharoor and Sunanda Pushkar episode. Not ready to make any comment on this after Delhi police charged Tharoor of abetment to suicide. A Congress leader told Firstpost that as the matter is sub judice, making comments on the issue won't be appropriate.
All witnesses and documents destroyed by UPA govt, corrupt police: Subramanian Swamy
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said to ANI, "It is a very serious allegation against Shashi Tharoor. He can go to jail for 10 years. The rest is up to the court to decide whether to give him bail or not."
Kiren Rijiju refuses to comment on the Sunanda Pushkar case, calls it 'procedural matter' for court decide
Delhi Police to summon Shashi Tharoor on 24 May
The court is likely to take cognisance of the chargesheet on 24 May, where the Delhi Police would press for summoning senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
All the injuries have been produced in scuffle: Chargesheet
In the statement, the Autopsy Board has opined, "All the injuries mentioned are caused by blunt force, simple in nature, non-contributing to death and are produced in the scuffle." The Delhi Police has written later in the report that the injuries seem to have been caused due to a scuffle between Sunanda Pushkar and Shashi Tharoor.
Shashi Tharoor is likely to be summoned by Delhi Police
Delhi Police has insisted that they would like to have Shashi Tharoor's present when the trial begins on 24 May. As of now, Delhi Police is treating this as a clear case of suicide and marital discord is being cited as the reason for it — CNN-News 18
Delhi Police charges Shashi Tharoor with cruelty in marriage, abetment to suicide
Next date of hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case to be held on 24 May, reports ANI
17:56 (IST)
Sunanda Pushkar's kin made no allegations against anyone
The chargesheet says the brothers and the son of Sunanda Pushkar have made "no allegations against anyone", reports PTI
17:54 (IST)
17:44 (IST)
17:35 (IST)
17:32 (IST)
Charge sheet which runs into around 3,000 pages, says Delhi Police
Delhi Police on Monday said that the charge sheet filed in the Sunanda Pushkar case that accuses her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of abetting her suicide was finalised on the basis of "medico-legal and forensic evidence".
17:04 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
16:42 (IST)
Despite Tharoor's tweet, Congress continues to remain silent
16:40 (IST)
16:28 (IST)
16:26 (IST)
16:15 (IST)
16:12 (IST)
16:07 (IST)
15:56 (IST)
15:55 (IST)
15:54 (IST)
15:40 (IST)
15:37 (IST)
15:27 (IST)
