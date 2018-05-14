LIVE updates: Delhi Police on Monday filed the final chargesheet in Sunanda Pushkar death case, charging Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with the abetment to suicide of his wife, media reports said. According to CNN-News 18, Tharoor's name appears on column number 2 of the chargesheet. He has been charged under section 498A (subjecting wife to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Congress finally spoke up with party spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala saying, "There can be no more falsehood charge against Shashi Tharoor. The Delhi Police is seeking revenge on him."

Twenty minutes after Shashi Tharoor's tweet calling chargesheet 'preposterous', the party still doesn't want to speak anything officially. It is clear that the Congress wants to maintain a distance.

Delhi Police on Monday said that the charge sheet filed in the Sunanda Pushkar case that accuses her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of abetting her suicide was finalised on the basis of "medico-legal and forensic evidence".

Tharoor is the only person who has been arrayed as an accused in the case. The police, in its charge sheet which runs into around 3,000 pages, has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.

"On the basis of medico-legal and forensic evidence analysed during investigation as well as opinion of psychological autopsy experts, the charge sheet was filed. The matter is sub judice," said a Delhi Police spokesperson.

Psychological autopsy is a reconstructive mental state evaluation to understand an individual's mental state at and around the time of death for the purpose of identifying the cause of death.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on the night of January 17, 2014.

The Congress leader has been charged under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The charge sheet, which includes several annexures, said that Pushkar died within three years, three months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

The couple had entered into wedlock on 22 August, 2010.

Pushkar was found dead in the suite of the South Delhi hotel on January 17, 2014. The suite was sealed that night itself for investigation.

An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on 1 January, 2015 against unidentified persons under IPC section 302 (murder).

Earlier on 20 April, the special investigation team (SIT) had told the Supreme Court that a draft final report has been prepared after conducting "thorough professional and scientific investigations" in the case relating to the death of Pushkar.

The Delhi Police, in its affidavit filed in the apex court, had said that a draft final report had been sent to the prosecution department of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi for "legal scrutiny" and it would be filed in the concerned trial court after being vetted.

"The SIT, after conducting thorough professional and scientific investigations, has prepared a draft police report under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code and sent the same to the prosecution department of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi for legal scrutiny," it had said.

With inputs from PTI