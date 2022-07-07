'Such incidents won't happen if...': Gehlot appeals to PM Modi to give message of peace and unity

'We are repeatedly appealing to PM Modi to give a message of peace and unity to the nation as it will have an impact,' Ashok Gehlot said

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that incidents like Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder will not happen if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will "give a message of peace and unity to the nation".

"After looking at condition of Kanhaiya Lal's family, we've made the timely decision of giving govt jobs to both children. It's our duty... I'd like to appeal to the public that we have to keep alive our discipline despite provocation," Gehlot said.

"We are repeatedly appealing to PM Modi to give a message of peace and unity to the nation as it will have an impact. I don't understand why he won't say it. Who is his advisor giving him such advice? I believe such incidents won't happen if he appeals," he added.

Lal, a tailor, was on 28 June hacked to death in Udaipur by two men who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

The assailants identified themselves in a video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In video, Riyaz was seen attacking Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

(With inputs from ANI)

