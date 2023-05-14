'Successfully hit bull's eye': Indian Navy test fires BrahMos supersonic missile from INS Mormugao

A BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from the Indian Navy’s frontline guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao, officials said on Sunday.

The missile firing demonstrated the Indian Navy’s firepower at sea, they said.

“INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile destroyer, successfully hit ‘bulls eye’ during her maiden BrahMos supersonic cruise missile firing,” a Navy official said.

“The ship and her potent weapon, both indigenous, mark another shining symbol of ‘aatmanirbharta’ and Indian Navy’s firepower at sea,” the official added.

The location of the test-firing of the missile was not immediately known.

BrahMos key facts

A joint India-Russia venture, BrahMos is a medium-range missile that can be fired from submarines, warships, aircraft, and land.

It is named after two rivers- India’s Brahmaputra and Russia’s Moskva. Notably, BrahMos is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound. India is also exporting BrahMos missiles.

In January last year, India sealed a $375 million deal with the Philippines for supplying three batteries for the missile.



