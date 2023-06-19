Subway stays true to its promise, sponsors couple's date after viral tweet

India’s popular food brands leave no stone unturned to cater to their audiences. Even if it means staying on toes to keep an eye on the headlines. In a similar incident, Subway India – the popular fast-food franchise, announced sponsoring a couple’s date if a particular post gained 1,000 likes. The incident received traction recently when, according to one Twitter user, her boyfriend apologised to her by buying her a Subway sandwich. In response to the post, Subway India quickly claimed that if the post achieved 1,000 likes, a date would be sponsored for the couple.

A series of tweets

Firstly, the girl shared a post about her boyfriend’s apology, who is known by the name @0gkushhhh on Twitter. A few days later, her boyfriend took her on a subway-sponsored date.

Taking to Twitter to show an appreciation for her boyfriend’s gesture, the girl captioned the post, “My bf and I had a fight so this is what he did.” The boy’s message read: “A sub for you cause tum hi ho mera SUB kuch.”

Subway’s caption read: “1000 likes and we will sponsor a date for these cuties.”

The post received over 8 lakh views and 7,000 likes. In addition, it attracted many comments.

One user who didn’t mind going on a solo date, said: “1 date for me too pleasee.”

Another user joked: “Humko date hi dilwado hum sponsor khud karlenge (Please give me a date, we will sponsor it ourselves),”

It wasn’t long before social media had ensured that the post touched the 1,000 likes mark. Once it had been done, Subway India honored their promise by sponsoring a date for the couple. Later, they posted on Twitter, “There you go.”

Many of those who responded asked Subway to sponsor their future dates.

“Mere liye bhi ek solo date sponsor kardo,” a user wrote.

“Single log kya bas couples ke photo dekhe??? Arrange something for single people like me,” another user wrote.

“How to get this scheme,” a third user wrote.

Subway’s cute date spree garnered over 6 lakh views. Moreover, the post received more than 6,000 likes.

