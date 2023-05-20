You can elevate your food experience instantly by pairing it with a dip or relish. Some people prefer mustard sauce over ketchup. Others go for spicy chilli sauce, while many others opt for mayonnaise to tone it down. There is one condiment or side dish that nobody can resist – achaar. There is no doubt that pickles are an integral part of the Indian diet. They are eaten with rice, roti, curries, vegetables and paired with parathas and tea for that matter. But ever heard of pairing one with the Sub? Yes, this Indian mother has experimented it right.

A tweet by a user recently caught eyeballs after she shared the picture of this unheard match on her feed. She captioned the picture saying, “Got my mom a sub and she’s eating it with achaar..peak Indian mom behavior.”

got my mom a sub and she’s eating it with achaar..peak indian mom behavior 😭 pic.twitter.com/OyGOSadpqQ — Hets (@halitosis4700) May 15, 2023

Internet shares a hearty laugh: ‘Moms will be moms’

The tweet went viral for all the right reasons. There have also been over 3,000 likes and several comments on the post. A user commented saying, “Moms will be moms,” and another giving out a loud laugh, wrote, “Sabhi ke mummy aise hi hote hai kya hehehe.” One of the accounts related the woman in the picture to her mother and stated, “meri mom literally.”

Some others questioned “Why is achari sub not an option?”

Subway should introduce achari sub — Sahil Patel (@DrSahil_patel) May 15, 2023

Moms will be moms 🙌 — Nancy Arora (@nanzanic) May 18, 2023

Indian moms 😂 — jitendr Singh (@HeyJitendr) May 15, 2023

Sabhi ke mummy aise hi hote hai kya hehehe — Some Random Guy (@indian_inosuke) May 15, 2023

The Achar Supremacy

The comments flooded with laughing emojis and suggestions like “Subway should introduce achari sub,” and “Subway should introduce achari sauce” surfaced the internet space. Another reiterated with emphasis, “Achar goes with anything..name it except sweets anything.”

Subway should introduce achari sauce — A. (@AashayJain_) May 15, 2023

meri mom literally — zoheb. (@zokhcat) May 17, 2023

Nothing beats achaar bro😤 — Trusha🥞 (@Trursh) May 17, 2023

The tweet garnered a great response because of the curious yet unheard combination of subway with achaar.

