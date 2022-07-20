Substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 2018 to 2021: Nityanand Rai

A total of 229 terrorist attacks were reported in 2021, 244 in 2020, 255 in 2019, and 417 in 2018, the Minister of State for Home Affairs said

New Delhi: There has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 2018 to 2021, Union Minister Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Rai said the Central government has a "policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir."

The incidents of terrorist attacks also decreased significantly since 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 229 terrorist attacks were reported in 2021; 244 in 2020; 255 in 2019; and 417 in 2018, the Minister of State for Home Affairs said.

In these attacks in the Union Territory, Rai said a total of 42 security force personnel were killed in 2021. Before that, 62 security personnel were killed in 2020,

80 in 2019 and 91 in 2018.

A total of 41 civilians were killed in 2021, following 37 in 2020 and 39 each in 2019 as well as 2018, he noted.

Further Kharge asked whether the government was aware of the rising attacks on Kashmiri Pandits during last few months. To this, Rai said during the last few months two incidents of attacks on Kashmiri Pandits have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir in which one person was killed and another person injured.

"The government has taken several measures to ensure the safety of minorities in the valley. These include a robust security and intelligence grid, day and night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists, round-the-clock checking at Nakas, deployment of Road Opening Parties at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack," he added.

He further shared data showing the year-wise attacks on civilians during the last five years. A total of seven civilians were attacked in Jammu and Kashmir up to 30 June this year.

"The number of civilians attacked in 2021 was 12. The number stands at 28 both in 2020 and 2019. However, 33 civilians were attacked in 2018," the data mentions.

