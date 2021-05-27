One of the cases Jaiswal will oversee is that involving Anil Deshmukh, who is under probe for allegedly seeking illicit collections from bar and restaurant owners

Senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Wednesday took over as the 31st director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a post that had been lying vacant since February.

The 58-year-old Maharashtra cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer joined duty at the CBI headquarters in a low-key affair owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after the order for his appointment was issued by the Personnel Ministry. He will have a two-year fixed tenure as the CBI chief.

However, Jaiswal's appointment as the head of India's premier investigating agency is unlikely to go down well with the Maharashtra government. The officer, who was a former DGP of Maharashtra, had reportedly sought a central deputation last year after differences cropped up with the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi government in the state over the transfers and postings of police officers.

Jaiswal had been opposed to lobbying by officers for postings with former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, according to a report in Financial Express.

As the CBI chief, one of the cases he will oversee is that involving Deshmukh, who is under probe for allegedly seeking illicit collections from bar and restaurant owners of Mumbai using police officers and favouring officers in postings and transfers.

As the Maharashtra police chief, Jaiswal was also unhappy with some transfers of IPS officers and had even refused to sign on a transfer list put forward by the government. Later, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that Jaiswal chose a deputation in the central services over his position as state’s police chief as he was frustrated with the MVA government’s functioning, as noted by MoneyControl.

It was also under Jaiswal's supervision as Maharashtra DGP that the Elgaar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence cases were investigated before being transferred to the CBI in 2020.

Previous postings

Jaiswal has had a 35-year-long policing career till now. He started his career as an Additional Superintendent of Police, Amravati, Maharashtra in 1986. Later, he went on to conduct many anti-Naxal operations in Gadchiroli as superintendent of police of the district.

Subsequently, in Maharashtra, he was in-charge of the Special Investigation Team (SIT); additional commissioner of police (ACP), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Mumbai; ACP, Central Range, Mumbai; IGP Amravati Range and Commissioner of Police, Brihan Mumbai.

Jaiswal was at the helm of the probe in the Abdul Karim Telgi stamp paper scam as head of Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force in a court directed investigation, a case which was later taken over by the CBI.

He was also a part of the Mumbai ATS team that probed the 2006 Malegaon bomb blasts case.

He also reportedly had disagreements with the Maharashtra government earlier over his proposal of compulsory postings of IPS officers in Naxal hotbeds. The idea had not got an encouraging response from the state government, PTI noted.

Hailing from Sindri in Dhanbad, Jaiswal did his schooling from CMRI branch of De Nobili School in Jharkhand where his father had a flourishing business.

He later graduated in English (Honours) from DAV College, Chandigarh and MBA from Panjab University.

