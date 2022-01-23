'Subhas Chandra Bose refused to bow before British': PM Modi unveils Netaji's hologram statue at India Gate

The prime minister also conferred the 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar' for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony, a total of seven awards were presented during the ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter.

A grand statue, which will be made of granite, will replace the hologram statue once it is completed.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary #ParakramDiwaspic.twitter.com/vGQMSzLgfc — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

As per ANI, during the ceremony, Modi said, "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose refused to bow before the British. Soon the hologram statue will be replaced by a grand granite statue. Netaji's statue will inspire democratic values and future generations."

After unveiling a hologram statue, Modi said earlier the disaster management was handled by the agricultural department. "Our govt strengthened NDRF. International agencies hailed our initiatives in the disaster management sector," Modi said.

The prime minister said they had laid emphasis on reform as well as an emphasis on Relief, Rescue and Rehabilitation. He added that they modernized NDRF, expanded it across the country. Modi said that space technology and other best possible practices have been adopted for planning and management, ANI reported.

"Netaji used to say ''never lose faith in the dream of independent India, there is no power in the world that can shake India." Today we have a goal to fulfill the dreams of an independent India. We've a target to build a new India before 100th year of independence, 2047," Modi said.

The prime minister further said it was his good fortune that their government got the opportunity to declassify files related to Netaji Subhash Chandra BoseI . "pay my tribute to NDRF & SDRF personnel who lost their lives while serving the nation," Modi said.

The prime minister also conferred the 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar' for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards were presented during the ceremony, PTI said in a report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confers the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 pic.twitter.com/9z9Zcof6UC — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

The Union government has instituted the annual award to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management, PTI said.

The statue, Modi had said earlier, will be a fitting tribute to Bose's immense contribution to the freedom struggle and would be a symbol of the country's indebtedness to him.

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.

An invisible, high gain, 90 percent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors.

The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram, the government has said.

The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.

