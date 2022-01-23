Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Some facts about the iconic freedom fighter

To be a part of the freedom struggle in India, Netaji left his Indian Civil Service (ICS) job and came back from England and also inspired thousands of youngsters to proudly join the battle for freedom

The birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is celebrated every year on 23 January. He is considered to be one of the most iconic and influential leaders, who played a significant role in gaining independence from the British Rule.

Bose’s birth anniversary is marked as Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti or Netaji Jayanti across the country. In states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam, the day is an official holiday.

This year, the country will observe Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary. The government has declared that Bose’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas. According to an India Today report quoting government sources, this year’s Republic Day celebrations will begin from 23 January instead of 24 January to include the birth anniversary of Netaji.

Bose was born in 1897 in Odisha’s Cuttack to Prabhabati Bose and Janakinath Bose. From a very young age, Netaji considered Swami Vivekanand as his spiritual guru.

To be a part of the freedom struggle in India, Netaji left his Indian Civil Service (ICS) job and came back from England. He also inspired thousands of youngsters to proudly join the battle for freedom.

Bose formed the Azad Hind Fauj to counter the British government and achieve independence. It was a military regiment fighting against British rule. Separately for the women, Bose formed a women battalion named Rani Jhansi regiment to train them to join the freedom movement.

Among the many political leaders, Bose was the one who first recognised and referred Mahatma Gandhi as the father of the nation.

The secret of political bargaining is to look stronger than what you really are.

Give me blood and I will give you freedom!

No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions

Freedom is not given - it is taken

Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get

