Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Quotes and wishes to commemorate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is considered to be one of the most iconic and influential leaders of the country, who played a crucial part in gaining independence from the British Rule.

An influential leader, Bose was born on 23 January, 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha. He had urged the people of the nation to resort to radical forms of protest and revolution in order to oust the colonial forces. Netaji devoted his life to the cause of gaining independence and led the Azad Hind Fauj from the front as well.

To pay tribute to the revolutionary leader, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Netaji Jayanti or Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. It is even an official holiday in the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam.

He wrote: "May the thoughts and ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keep inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of. A strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come."

Here are some popular quotes from Netaji:

1. "Give me blood and I will give you freedom!"

2. "Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get".

3. "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."

4. "The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are."

5. "Freedom is not given - it is taken"

One can celebrate Netaji Jayanti 2021 by sending these wishes to friends and family:

1. Today we are here because he was there to fight for us then. Happy Netaji Jayanti!

2. On Netaji Jayanti, let's promise to work towards the betterment of our country daily!

3. Let's bow our heads together to pay tribute to the revolutionary force that was NEtaji!

4. May you be able to fight head-on with the oppressive forces like Netaji once did! Happy Netaji Jayanti 2021!

5. May we take inspiration from Netaji's ideals and work to make our nation great!