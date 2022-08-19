Stung by Partha Chatterjee, Anubrata Mondal cases, TMC comes in solidarity with AAP
The raids in Delhi were conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress has reacted to the Central Bureau of Investigation raids at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence.
TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "BJP has two hands, CBI and ED. They did the same in Bengal and Maharashtra. There were raids on Satyendar Jain as well. This is a tactic to suppress the opposition. Nothing has been found in the raids."
“CBI is here at my residence. I will cooperate with the probe agency, they will not find anything against me,” Sisodia tweeted. He said that it’s unfortunate that those who do good work in the country are harassed like this.
“We welcome CBI. Will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. Until now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work for quality education in the country cannot be stopped,” he tweeted in Hindi.
