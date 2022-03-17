Stuff inside IPS officer’s bag shocks Jaipur airport security, check viral photo here

The one-of-a-kind picture has gone viral, garnering thousands of likes and retweets

IPS officer Arun Bothra on 16 March shared a post that left the internet bewildered. In a never-seen-before Twitter post, he shared a picture of his travel bag which was filled with green peas.

While sharing the photograph, the Transport Commissioner of Odisha wrote in the caption that he was asked to open his travel bag by security officials at Jaipur airport.

Opening his luggage made visible a suitcase full of fresh green peas that had been purchased for Rs 40 per kg, said the IPS officer.

It's unclear whether IPS Bothra was joking or not, but his post certainly made people laugh on social media.

Check IPS Bothra’s tweet here:

Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag 😐 pic.twitter.com/kxJUB5S3HZ — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

Same. 40/10 — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022



Interestingly, another IAS officer spoke about his experience of bringing vegetables on flights. IAS officer Awanish Sharan said that he paid Rs 2,000 at an Airport for bottle gourd and brinjal.

Last time when I was coming back from Home, I paid Rs. 2,000 to @IndiGo6E guys for ‘लौकी’ & ‘बैगन’ at Airport. — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) March 16, 2022

Forest officer Parveen Kaswan joined the conversation and humorously asked IPS Bothra if it was a case of pea smuggling.

Mutter smuggling !! — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2022

Several jokes were also cracked as a result of the 'peas' incident. A Twitter user wrote, “Hope the incident concluded peas-fully”.

Hope the incident concluded peas-fully. — Anshul Dixit (@anshuld90) March 16, 2022

Another joked that it's a ‘matar’ of much significance.

A matar of much significance. (I am sorry I could not help it) — mostlyharmlessgirl (@JhinukSen) March 16, 2022

IAS officer Priyanka Shukla also joined the talk and called the incident a "mutter" of grave concern.

‘Mutter’ of grave concern 😀 — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) March 16, 2022

A Twitter user hoped that the incident didn’t affect IPS officer’s ‘peas’ of mind.

Hope it didn't affect your peas of mind — Dakhni (@DakhniTweets) March 16, 2022



What do you think of IPS officer Bothra's 'peas' incident?

