‘Students should wear prescribed uniform’: SG Tushar Mehta on hijab ban hearing in SC

New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Tuesday recommended that all students should wear the prescribed uniform in educational institutions, irrespective of the religion they followed. The top advocate appearing in the Supreme Court in the hijab ban in educational institutions matter, argued in favour of the Karnataka government’s order which had earlier suggested that all students will wear the prescribed uniform.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions against the Karnataka High Court verdict earlier, which upheld the hijab ban in educational institutions in the state.

Upholding the Karnataka government’s recommendation in connection with students following prescribed norms regarding uniform, Mehta pointed out that the circular is in religion-neutral direction and uniforms must be implemented by students of all religions.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia is hearing a batch 23 petitions challenging the ban on girl-students wearing the Hijab in schools and colleges, according to legal portal LiveLaw.in. Some of the petitions, listed directly before the apex court bench seeks the right to wear a hijab of their choice for Muslim students, while a few other petitions challenged the judgement of the Karnataka High Court on March 15, which had upheld the hijab ban by the government.

India had seen large-scale protests by Muslim women who had taken to the streets earlier this year, in Karnataka and beyond demanding the right to wear the hijab. They had called out that the choice of attire is a personal one and they should be allowed to choose whether they wanted to wear the hijab or not, even while attending classes in educational institutions.

More recently, in Iran too protests erupted yesterday over the death of a young woman, who had been arrested a couple of days ago by the “morality police” in their bid to enforce a strict dress code. The woman, Mahsa Amini, 22, died in the Iranian capital of Tehran after spending three days in a comatose state post her arrest by the country’s “morality police”. The death caused tremendous uproar in the West Asian country, with protests erupting at varsities and across arterial streets.

