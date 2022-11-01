Student jailed for 5 years over insulting Facebook post on Pulwama attack

Pulwama Attack: A 20-year-old engineering student has been sentenced to five years in jail for a derogatory post on social media platform Facebook regarding the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the hearing, the special court sentenced the student to simple imprisonment for five years along with a fine. On February 14, 2019, there was a terrorist attack in Pulwama in which around 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were martyred.

The name of the jailed student is Faiz Rashid. He had allegedly created a Facebook account only to make provocative posts on the Pulwama terror attack. Rashid from a bakery near his house in Bengaluru.

After the Facebook post, a complaint was lodged against him at the Banaswadi police station in Bengaluru. Rashid is pursuing his third semester in electronics and communication branch at a reputed engineering college in the city. Rashid was in judicial custody and lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail since his arrest on February 17, 2019.

After the student’s post on Facebook, social media users criticized his post and tagged Bengaluru City Police. Fearing arrest, the student had deleted his Facebook account. However, after the arrest, the mobile phone of the recovered student was sent to FSL. The same report was submitted along with the charge sheet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.